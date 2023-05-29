Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.29 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

