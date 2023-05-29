Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

