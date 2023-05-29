Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Acquires 36,000 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 37,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,460.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Morguard Corporation purchased 29,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$164,280.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Morguard Corporation bought 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Morguard Corporation purchased 26,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,750.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 98,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$533,723.74.

On Thursday, March 9th, Morguard Corporation bought 32,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,568.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Morguard Corporation acquired 362,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,030,000.00.

Shares of MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$347.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

