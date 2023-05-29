Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.95% of Motorola Solutions worth $408,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $284.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

