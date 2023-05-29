Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $38.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

