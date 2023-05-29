MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $475.83 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

