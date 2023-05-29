My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $919,275.68

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $919,275.68 and $285,832.90 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

