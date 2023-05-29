National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. CSFB lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

RY stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.