Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Navient by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 280,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

