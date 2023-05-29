NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NetEase Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

