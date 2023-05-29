NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $78.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 170.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,866 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 62,352 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 35,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.