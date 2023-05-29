NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 291,749 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $88,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.51 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.