Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

NOC stock opened at $438.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

