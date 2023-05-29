Numis Securities Increases Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 1,600 ($19.90) to GBX 1,700 ($21.14) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HILS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.90) to GBX 1,490 ($18.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,456 ($18.11) on Thursday. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 859 ($10.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,474 ($18.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,173.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,357.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,288.84.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,223.88%.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 1,911 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,899.25). In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.90) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($61,273.32). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,899.25). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,456 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,915. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hill & Smith

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Stories

