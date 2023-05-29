Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) target price on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,159.38 ($14.42).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FEVR opened at GBX 1,445 ($17.97) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,324.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,167.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6,880.95, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($10.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,654 ($20.57).

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,619.05%.

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.