Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Price Performance

DOTD stock opened at GBX 88.90 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.87. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.10 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £266.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.