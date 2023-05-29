NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NS. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

