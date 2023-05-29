NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $389.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

