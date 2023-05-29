ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

