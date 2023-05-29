Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 11,130 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,811 shares of company stock worth $3,014,579. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $127.61 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

