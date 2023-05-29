Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.74 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

