OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
OSI Systems Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $120.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,470 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,566,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
