OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $120.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,470 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,566,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

