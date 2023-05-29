Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $112.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

