Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.92.
A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $112.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
