PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $10.44 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

