Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $378.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.46.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 631.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $332.88 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

