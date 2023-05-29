PGGM Investments Acquires 5,703 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.86 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

