PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,568,988 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE HPP opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

