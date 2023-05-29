PGGM Investments Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 153,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $225.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.