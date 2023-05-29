PGGM Investments Sells 19,276 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,276 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

