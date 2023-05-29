PGGM Investments Sells 48,414 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,414 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Aflac were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

