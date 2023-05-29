PGGM Investments Sells 9,591 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.63 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

