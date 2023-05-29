Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 2.8 %
FENG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.