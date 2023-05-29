Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 2.8 %

FENG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.