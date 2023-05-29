Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DOC stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

