Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
