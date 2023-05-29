Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

HBI stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

