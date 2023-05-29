Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $190,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 123,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $6.25 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.20%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

