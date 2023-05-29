Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
