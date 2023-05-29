Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

