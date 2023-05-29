Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

Insider Activity

Humana Price Performance

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $496.60 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.