Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 19,176 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

