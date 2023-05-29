Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI opened at $176.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average is $177.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

