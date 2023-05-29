Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

