QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $175.60 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017385 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,901.16 or 1.00027436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149653 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

