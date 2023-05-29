Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $93.26 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.