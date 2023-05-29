ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.