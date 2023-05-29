Reviewing 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) & Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -584.97% -159.45% Iterum Therapeutics N/A -84.11% -37.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Iterum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.46) -0.23 Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$44.43 million ($4.17) -0.27

Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 9 Meters Biopharma and Iterum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 4 2 0 2.33 Iterum Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $20.85, suggesting a potential upside of 2,506.25%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Iterum Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Iterum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.