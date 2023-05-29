Reviewing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dino Polska and Sendas Distribuidora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.29 $236.31 million $0.78 14.60

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Dino Polska.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dino Polska and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dino Polska and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dino Polska 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Dino Polska on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dino Polska

(Get Rating)

Dino Polska S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products. It is also involved in producing, processing, and preserving of meat products; renting and operating of own or leased real estate; private purchase and sale of real estate; manufacturing and processing of refined petroleum products; and retail sale of automotive fuels, as well as provision of warehousing and storage, and financial services. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 1,975 stores. Dino Polska S.A. was founded in 2007 and is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.