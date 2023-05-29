Reviewing Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 2 0 0 0 1.00 Hays 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 20.29% 18.15% 16.14% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Shimano pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.95 $969.28 million $1.06 14.62 Hays $8.77 billion 0.25 $205.26 million N/A N/A

Shimano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hays.

Volatility and Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shimano beats Hays on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

