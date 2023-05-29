Reviewing SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) & AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and SHL Telemedicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.68%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

65.1% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies -8.00% -1.43% -0.55% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and SHL Telemedicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $168.79 million 2.53 -$14.68 million ($0.25) -30.12 SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHL Telemedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AirSculpt Technologies.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. Its body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. As of March 10, 2022, it operated 19 centers across 15 states. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

