Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley upped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,260 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading

