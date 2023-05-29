Ric Smith Sells 115,752 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 8th, Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $52,888.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65.

NYSE:S opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Citigroup cut their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

